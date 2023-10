Mond has officially joined the Colts' practice squad, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

With Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve and set to miss at least four games, Mond gives the Colts some added quarterback depth in the meantime. In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew is set to handle starting duties, with Sam Ehlinger in line to serve as the team's No. 2 signal caller.