Mond has been pulled back from waivers and is again on the Browns' roster, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hours after reports that he would be waived, the Browns reversed course due to a trade involving their backup quarterback, Joshua Dobbs. Mond will now be brought back in to back up Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the team's third-string quarterback. It remains to be seen if Cleveland will carry three quarterbacks into the regular season, but it at least seems as though Mond has solidified himself a spot as a practice squad option at worst.