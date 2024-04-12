The Saints signed Mond on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mond was a third-round pick by the Vikings in 2021 and appeared in one game as a rookie, going two-of-three for five yards. He was cut prior to the 2022 campaign and spent his second season as a backup in Cleveland. He then joined the Colts' practice squad last October. Mond needs to start putting some good tape together if he's going to stick in the NFL. He'll slide in behind Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman and Jake Haener on the Saints' depth chart.