Mond completed 13 of 19 passes for 92 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed once for two yards during the Browns' 21-16 win over the Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Mond played the entire first half and threw his touchdown pass on his final play, connecting with John Kelly from three yards out just before halftime to cap off an impressive 17-play, 71-yard drive. The 2021 third-round pick is battling Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who followed him Thursday, for the No. 3 quarterback job and was impressive as both a passer and rusher, and Mond's second-quarter interception in his own territory did set up a Jets touchdown. Otherwise, the Texas A & M product put together a respectable performance and will aim to build on it during a home exhibition matchup versus the Commanders a week from Friday.