The Lions will not tender exclusive rights free agent Dorsey, allowing him to reach unrestricted free agency, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Signed to Detroit's practice squad in December of 2022, Dorsey made the Lions' roster in 2023, appearing in 13 games for the NFC North champs. He played just 80 defensive snaps, seeing most of his work on special teams, finishing with 11 tackles (seven solo) and 12 kickoff returns for 244 scoreless yards.