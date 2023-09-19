Merritt was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houstonreports.
Merritt was a healthy inactive for the team's win over the Panthers on Monday. After spending time with New Orleans in each of the last two seasons as a receiver, the 26-year-old converted over to running back but was unable to garner a consistent role there either.
