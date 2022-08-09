Sloter was waived by the Jaguars on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Sloter completed 13 of 25 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders. The 28-year-old operated as the backup to Jake Luton, who received the start with Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard (groin) sitting out. However, he'll have to look for a new team after Jacksonville cut him in favor of EJ Perry, who was re-signed by the Jaguars following a brief hiatus due to a hamstring injury.