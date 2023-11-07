The Chiefs reverted Perine to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Perine was elevated for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's Week 9 win over Miami in Germany, and he logged four offensive snaps in that contest, gaining one yard on one rush and failing to bring in his only target. The 25-year-old's opportunity in that game came as a result of Clyde Edwards-Helaire sitting out due to an illness. Kansas City is on bye this week, which could give Edwards-Helaire ample time to recover and thus render Perine's services unnecessary for Week 11.