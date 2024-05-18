Perine was waived by the Chiefs on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kansas City is parting ways with Perine after he rushed for 77 yards on 22 carries while adding three catches for 33 yards in 2023. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jets spent his first two seasons in New York. Perine will look to latch on with another team prior to training camp.