Perine was waived by the Chiefs on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Kansas City is parting ways with Perine after he rushed for 77 yards on 22 carries while adding three catches for 33 yards in 2023. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the Jets spent his first two seasons in New York. Perine will look to latch on with another team prior to training camp.
More News
-
Chiefs' La'Mical Perine: Gets chance to lead backfield•
-
Chiefs' La'Mical Perine: Signed to KC's active roster•
-
La'Mical Perine: Back to practice squad•
-
Chiefs' La'Mical Perine: Promoted from practice squad•
-
La'Mical Perine: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Chiefs' La'Mical Perine: Elevated Saturday•