The Chiefs promoted Perine to their active roster Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Perine has spent the majority of the year Kansas City's practice squad, but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) missing this Sunday's contest, he's been added to the team's active roster. The 25-year-old running back's last in-game action came in 2021, recording 31 rushing yards in four games with the Jets.