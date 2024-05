Perine and the Steelers agreed on a one-year contract Thursday.

Perine was waived by Kansas City on Friday and it took less than a week for him to find a new home in Pittsburgh. The running back compiled 77 rushing yards on 22 carries while also recording three catches for 33 yards over five games with Kansas City in 2023. He'll likely operate as an extreme depth option for the Steelers behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren if he secures an active roster spot in 2024.