Bell, who has shifted his focus from football to boxing, indicated Tuesday that he doesn't plan to play in the NFL this coming season, ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old -- who is a free agent -- has a scheduled bout with Adrian Peterson (who saw action for the Titans and Seahawks last season) on July 30. While Peterson hasn't ruled out continuing his NFL career, at this stage Bell isn't considering that option as the 2022 season approaches. In eight appearances (five with Baltimore and three with Tampa Bay) in 2021, Bell logged 39 carries for 101 yards and two TDs, while adding five catches for 30 yards and a receiving score.