Bell is interested in returning to the NFL for the 2024 season and indicated the Steelers are the only team he would be willing to play for, ESPN.com reports.

Bell said he intends to start training for a potential comeback in March, continuing "if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down -- I will be better than I ever was." The soon-to-be 32-year-old hasn't suited up for NFL action since 2021, and his last season cracking 1,000 rushing yards was back in 2017, with the Steelers. Pittsburgh looks set atop the RB depth chart with both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren still under contract, and it's unclear how much, if anything, Bell truly has left in the tank, but if the veteran is open to a modest, team-friendly deal, a reunion with coach Mike Tomlin might not be out of the question.