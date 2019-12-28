Play

Pittman signed to the Lions' 53-man roster Friday, Lindsay Miller of the team's official website reports.

Pittman was on the team's practice squad prior to joining their active roster. The undrafted rookie will be making his NFL debut and providing depth at outside linebacker.

