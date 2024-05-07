Moore, who missed the entire 2023 season while serving an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, re-signed with the Lions on a one-year contract Tuesday, Dave Brickett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Moore was among five players on Detroit's roster to be suspended last spring for betting on NFL games, and was subsequently cut, but he now returns to a familiar environment. The 28-year-old figures to handle a depth role within the Lions' secondary, and to also contribute on special teams.