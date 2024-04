The NFL reinstated Moore from suspension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moore was suspended for violating the league's gambling policy last offseason, but he's now been reinstated by the NFL on Thursday. The 28-year-old appeared in 56 games from 2019-2022, racking up 48 total tackles while primarily contributing on special teams. Detroit parted ways with Moore shortly after his suspension, so he's free to sign with any team now that he's reinstated.