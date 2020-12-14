Amendola caught six of seven targets for 66 yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

Amendola (51 percent of the snaps) once again saw less playing time than Mohamed Sanu (60). While he still outproduced his younger counterpart, who has caught four passes for 73 yards over the past two games compared to nine catches and 128 yards for Amendola, both could be in for a downturn in production if Matthew Stafford (ribs) needs to miss time. Next up is a Week 15 matchup against a Tennessee team that has allowed 11 passing touchdowns over the past six games.