Amendola (undisclosed) caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in the preseason loss Friday to the Bills.

The Lions had been careful to manage Amendola's practice schedule, but the veteran receiver certainly seemed to get into a rhythm with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, picking up consecutive 10-yard receptions during the team's third drive of the game. Amendola figures to have at least a limited role on offense this season, but the likes of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones likely cap any sort of projected high target share, relegating the 33-year-old to a fantasy option only in the deepest of formats.