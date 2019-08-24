Lions' Danny Amendola: Plays in preseason loss
Amendola (undisclosed) caught three of his four targets for 30 yards in the preseason loss Friday to the Bills.
The Lions had been careful to manage Amendola's practice schedule, but the veteran receiver certainly seemed to get into a rhythm with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, picking up consecutive 10-yard receptions during the team's third drive of the game. Amendola figures to have at least a limited role on offense this season, but the likes of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones likely cap any sort of projected high target share, relegating the 33-year-old to a fantasy option only in the deepest of formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Brees busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...