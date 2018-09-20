Slay (concussion) was absent from Thursday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Since leaving the Lions' Week 2 loss at San Francisco with a head injury, Slay hasn't made any noticeable progress through the concussion protocol, a reality that caused Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com to speculate he "probably" won't be active Sunday night against the Patriots. The Lions have signed DeShawn Shead in the event Slay is unable to play, but Teez Tabor and Nevin Lawson figure to handle the primary cornerback reps in his absence.

