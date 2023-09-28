Vaitai (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
Vaitai will miss a second straight week as he is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during the team's Week 2 loss to Seattle. With the 2016 fifth-round pick out, Graham Glasgow will start again.
More News
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Expects to avoid IR•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Helped off field•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Playing with first-team offense•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Takes pay cut•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Unlikely to return this season•