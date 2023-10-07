Vaitai (knee) is listed as questionable going into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Vaitai seems to be trending in the right direction to play, as he went from a limited participant during Wednesday and Thursdays practices to a full participant Friday. The 30-year-old has missed Detroit's last two games, and if he's unable to suit up once again, Graham Glasgow will likely continue starting at right guard.
More News
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Ruled out against Green Bay•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Expects to avoid IR•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Helped off field•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Playing with first-team offense•
-
Lions' Halapoulivaati Vaitai: Takes pay cut•