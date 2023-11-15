Vaitai (back) is unlikely to play again this season, according to head coach Dan Campbell, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Vaitai was placed on IR on Tuesday due to a back injury that forced him to miss Sunday's win over the Chargers and is related to the back issue that caused him to miss last season. Graham Glasgow will continue to start in his place moving forward, including Week 11 against the Bears.
