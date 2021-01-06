Bryant saw one target but did not catch a pass during Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Vikings.

That makes three targets on the season for the undrafted rookie out of Washington whose rookie debut was delayed by a combination of hamstring and head injuries. Not seeing action until Week 13, Bryant at least showcased a bit of explosion in his limited playing time (7.0 offensive snaps per game) this year by catching one of them for a 44-yard gain in Week 15. However, with both T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James under contract through at least 2022, the majority of Bryant's value resides in dynasty formats for the time being.