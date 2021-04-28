Detroit cut Bryant (undisclosed) with a non-football injury designation Wednesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Bryant saw minimal action with the Lions in 2020 as a depth tight end, hauling in one of three targets for 44 yards in five games. The Washington product has had a history of concussions in his career that has kept him off the field, but he seems to be dealing with a new issue. The Lions still have plenty of depth at tight end on the roster, including Josh Hill who was signed as a free agent this offseason.
