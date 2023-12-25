Melifonwu totaled five tackles with two sacks and two pass breakups with one interception during Sunday's win over the Vikings.

Logging at least 98 percent of the defensive snaps for the third straight game, Melifonwu put together another impressive stat line with no component more important than the game-sealing interception he snagged with little time left in regulation. However, his pass-rushing prowess has also been impressive considering Melifonwu went from zero sacks a couple of weeks ago to being tied for third among safeties with three sacks in his last two games. The 2021 third-round pick will look to keep rolling in a Week 17 showdown with the Cowboys.