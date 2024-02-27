Melifonwu recorded 33 tackles, three sacks, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble over 17 games in 2023.

Seeing extended playing time just twice in the first 12 games of the season, Melifonwu ended the year with a bang after being pushed into a large role for a second time in Week 14. From that point on, the Syracuse product did enough to finish the season tied for second among safeties in sacks and top 20 in passes defended despite seeing more than seven percent of the defensive snaps in just seven of 17 games. Melifonwu then finished third among all players in sacks (two) and 11th in tackles (16) during the postseason. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, the 2021 third-rounder seems headed for a big role in 2024 regardless of any additions the Lions could make to the secondary this offseason.