Melifonwu had three solo tackles and an interception in Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Melifonwu's interception came on the Cowboys' first possession of the game when picked off Dak Prescott on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb and returned it for 24 yards. It's the second straight game Melifonwu has registered an INT and the third time in four contests that he's registered at least 61 snaps on defense. He's been the starting strong safety the past four games, however his snap count drop if C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) returns from IR.