Rudock completed eight of 10 passes for 84 yards and one interception in Saturday's preseason victory over the Jets. He added 11 yards rushing on one attempt.

Though his numbers weren't all that impressive Saturday, Rudock showed touch on his passes and appears to be settling in as the clear backup to Matthew Stafford ahead of the regular season. Unless sixth-round rookie Brad Kaaya does something to make the team reconsider, which is highly unlikely to happen, that shouldn't change.