Houston (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Cowboys, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions designated Houston to return from IR on Thursday, and he was able to log a limited session in his return to practice. Given that it was his first practice since he fractured his ankle Week 2 versus Seattle, it's not surprising that Houston isn't yet ready for game action. He'll look to make his return in Detroit's regular-season finale Sunday, Jan. 7 versus Minnesota.