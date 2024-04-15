The Lions re-signed Houston as an exclusive rights free agent Monday.

Houston is coming off a mostly lost 2023 campaign, as a fractured ankle suffered Week 2 kept him sidelined until Detroit's loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. He impressed as a rookie back in 2022, racking up 8.0 sacks despite suiting up for just seven games, so it makes sense for the Lions to retain Houston and work to continue his development.