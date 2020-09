Collins recorded five tackles, two for a loss, and a sack across across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Collins rebounded nicely against Green Bay after being ejected from Week 1's contest due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He recorded his first sack in a Lions uniform, taking down Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 11 yards. At 56 defensive snaps, Collins logged the second-most reps among linebackers for Detroit.