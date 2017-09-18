Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Inactive Week 2
Abbrederis (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Giants.
Abbrederis is the No. 5 receiver on the depth chart and is unlikely to be active on game days unless he's needed as a return man on special teams.
