Jared Abbrederis: Waived by Lions
Abbrederis was waived by the Lions on Tuesday.
Abbrederis beat out Jace Billingsley at the end of the preseason for the fifth and final spot on the Lions depth chart, but it's Billingsley who the team decided to bring back this week. The third-year pro Abbrederis played a reserve role on the Lions' offense for the majority of the season, recording three receptions for 44 yards in seven contests. He'll now look to catch on with another roster or practice squad in need of some wideout depth.
More News
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Inactive Week 2•
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Healthy scratch Week 1•
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Survives final cuts•
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Struggles in preseason finale•
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Finds end zone Friday•
-
Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Logs 24 receiving yards Saturday•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...