Abbrederis was waived by the Lions on Tuesday.

Abbrederis beat out Jace Billingsley at the end of the preseason for the fifth and final spot on the Lions depth chart, but it's Billingsley who the team decided to bring back this week. The third-year pro Abbrederis played a reserve role on the Lions' offense for the majority of the season, recording three receptions for 44 yards in seven contests. He'll now look to catch on with another roster or practice squad in need of some wideout depth.