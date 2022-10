Jackson rushed twice for three yards while catching two of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.

The former Charger saw his first nine offensive snaps of the season but didn't do much with the touches he was given, unlike both Jamaal Williams (108 yards on 19 carries) and Craig Reynolds (30 yards on two carries). Jackson will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 5 against the Patriots.