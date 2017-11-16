Lions' Kasim Edebali: Claimed by Detroit
Edebali was claimed off waivers by the Lions on Tuesday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Edebali was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday and didn't need to wait long before finding a new home. The 28-year-old primarily played on special teams in Denver and could fill a similar role for the Lions.
