Lions' Kenny Golladay: Quiet in Tampa Bay
Golladay brought in three of four targets for 17 yards while rushing once for nine yards during Sunday's 24-21 victory over Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers were seemingly Golladay's softest matchup since the deep threat returned from a hamstring injury in Week 10, yet this was the only opponent from that window against which he didn't record a 30-plus-yard reception. On the bright side, the rookie was given a look in the run game for the first time all season, though it's not a guarantee he'll continue seeing work in that department going forward. Golladay will proceed into Week 15 as a high-ceiling, low-floor play with a matchup against a Bears secondary allowing 10.9 yards per reception, which is about league-average.
