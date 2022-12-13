Golladay did not see any targets in the Giants' Week 14 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Golladay logged only 11 offensive snaps in the contest, significantly less than the amount tallied by fellow wideouts Richie James (58), Isaiah Hodgins (57) and Darius Slayton (53). It may be hard to remember that Golladay was slated to be New York's top wideout coming into the campaign, as he hasn't come close to matching the 44 offensive snaps he logged in Week 1 against Tennessee. In fact, Golladay has only two catches since the season opener, both of which came Week 11 against Detroit. He's nowhere near the fantasy radar at this point.