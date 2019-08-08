Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Performing well as receiver
Johnson is performing well as a receiver during training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Johnson could play a significant role in Detroit's passing game this season, especially after the team parted ways with Theo Riddick in late July. However, Johnson's reported struggles in pass protection aren't a good look if he wants to hold down a featured role in 2019. Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site specifically noted how Johnson struggled against Patriots linebackers and safeties during recent joint practices. It's possible Johnson will redeem himself during the remainder of the preseason, but C.J. Anderson figures to have some sort of role in the offense either way and it's possible the Lions could also make use of the speedy Ty Johnson at times, too.
