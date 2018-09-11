Willson was targeted once but did not record a reception during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

Michael Roberts drew the start, Levine Toilolo paced the position group in snaps, and Hakeem Valles led all Lions tight ends in targets. We knew this unit was going to be a headache for fantasy purposes before the season started, and if Week 1 was any indication, it's unwise to expect that notion to be challenged any time soon.