Lions' Mike Daniels: Resumes practicing
Daniels (foot) participated in practice Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Daniels did not suit up for Saturday's preseason loss to the Texans due to a foot injury, and now appears good to go. The veteran defensive tackle projects to play a key role behind Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson along Detroit's defensive line.
