Lions' Nick Bawden: Tears ACL

Bawden's knee injury was confirmed as a torn ACL on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bawden injured his knee at practice Wednesday and the team immediately feared the rookie's season was over. He'll likely be moved to IR in the near future as Nick Bellore, the recently converted fullback, will take over all the fullback duties as the only healthy player at the position.

Our Latest Stories