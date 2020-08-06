site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Russell Bodine: Won't play this season
RotoWire Staff
Bodine is opting out of the 2020 campaign, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Bodine looked set to offer the Lions depth at center in 2020, but he's instead decided to opt out of the season.
