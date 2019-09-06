Bodine was released by the Patriots on Friday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Bodine was acquired by the Patriots from the Bills for a sixth-round pick last week, but he didn't end up sticking around long with his new team. James Ferentz re-signed with the team and should serve as the backup center.

