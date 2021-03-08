site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Russell Bodine: Let go by Detroit
RotoWire Staff
The Lions released Bodine (opt out) on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Bodine opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns related to COVID-19. He'll now be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league, assuming he plans to play in 2021.
