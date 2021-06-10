Flowers is viewed as an outside linebacker in Detroit's new defensive scheme, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Playing within a Matt Patricia system that allowed the second-most points in league history last year, Flowers has generated just nine sacks in 22 games since signing a $90 million deal with Detroit in 2019. New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants to use the expensive asset differently by moving him, along with Romeo Okwara, from defensive end to outside linebacker in Detroit's base defense. While Flowers will continue to play a traditional defensive role in obvious pass-rush situations, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Flowers will have added responsibilities in pass coverage in other situations. This may mean that he will see less pass-rush snaps in 2020, but it may not be hard for Glenn to coax better fantasy numbers out of Flowers with a more effective defensive scheme.