Harris is expected to start in place of the injured Jerry Jacobs (knee) ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com reports.

The 27-year-old safety is expected to make his second start of the year alongside Cameron Sutton at outside corner. Harris is no stranger to starting, as he's started over half the games he's appeared in since coming into the league in 2019. Throughout his five-year NFL career, Harris has recorded 244 total tackles, 14 pass deflections and two interceptions (including one this season).