Harris is expected to re-sign with the Lions on a one-year deal, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Harris has played his first four NFL seasons with the Lions, and it looks like he'll remain there for at least one more season. The veteran corner will likely compete for nickel duties, or a depth role in the secondary, as the team is expected to add Cam Sutton from the Steelers in free agency. Harris played in 15 games last season, recording 57 tackles (44 solo), four passes defended and an interception.