The Lions placed Knight (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday that the shoulder injury that Knight sustained in Week 5 against the Seahawks was season-ending. He joined the Lions on Sept. 20 after being waived by the Jets at the end of training camp. Knight played two games this season and registered 21 yards on four touches.
