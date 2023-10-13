Knight (shoulder) sustained a season-ending injury versus the Panthers in Week 5, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knight's injury specifics remain undisclosed, but his shoulder issue is expected to land him on IR for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. The second-year pro only suited up for two games with Detroit this season, in which span he carried three times for 13 yards and secured his only target for eight yards. His absence leaves the Lions lacking for backfield depth, especially if Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) remains sidelined any longer.