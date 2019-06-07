Manasseh Garner: Cut loose by Washington
Garner (knee) was waived by the Redskins on Thursday.
Garner was still dealing with his recovery from an ACL injury when he was held out of OTAs, which is likely a reason for his release. The move could also point to the idea that the 27-year-old has not progressed well enough in his rehabilitation. Regardless, the Redskins already had five other tight ends fighting for reps on their 90-man roster and Garner only has one career appearance in a regular-season NFL game under his belt.
