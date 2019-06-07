Garner (knee) was waived by the Redskins on Thursday.

Garner was still dealing with his recovery from an ACL injury when he was held out of OTAs, which is likely a reason for his release. The move could also point to the idea that the 27-year-old has not progressed well enough in his rehabilitation. Regardless, the Redskins already had five other tight ends fighting for reps on their 90-man roster and Garner only has one career appearance in a regular-season NFL game under his belt.

